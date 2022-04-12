Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned Afghanistan’s envoy in Tehran over attacks the previous day on Iranian diplomatic missions in the neighboring country. Iranian state media say the missions have stopped working until further notice. Tuesday’s report said Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Afghan chargé d’affaires in protest over Monday’s attacks on the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Herat. It demanded that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers provide the missions with full security. Angry Afghan protesters pelted the consulate in Herat with rocks. In recent weeks, unverified videos purporting to show Afghan refugees being tortured in Iran have been published on social media, angering many Afghans. Iran has denied the accusations. Iran hosts millions of Afghan refugees.