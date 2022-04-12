How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weigh new data on inflation. The pullback follows back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively. A report showed inflation is still at its highest level in 40 years. Still, a faint silver lining was that inflation unexpectedly slowed in March on a month-over-month basis, after excluding the costs of food and fuel. The Fed pays close attention to that number, and Treasury yields fell immediately after the report.