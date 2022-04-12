Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:45 AM

Hollister police save person overdosing on fentanyl

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police Department said they administered NARCAN for a person overdosing on fentanyl Monday night.

They found the victim in their bedroom not conscious and barely breathing.

The police department said they had to administer two doses of NARCAN after the first dose didn't give the desired results.

The patient regained consciousness and is expected to make a full recovery.

Drugs along with fentanyl were discovered.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content