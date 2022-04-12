Hollister police save person overdosing on fentanyl

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police Department said they administered NARCAN for a person overdosing on fentanyl Monday night.

They found the victim in their bedroom not conscious and barely breathing.

The police department said they had to administer two doses of NARCAN after the first dose didn't give the desired results.

The patient regained consciousness and is expected to make a full recovery.

Drugs along with fentanyl were discovered.