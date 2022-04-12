Governor: Superman Building will be brought ‘back to life’

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

The governor of Rhode Island announced Tuesday that the owner of Providence’s Superman Building is planning to turn the vacant landmark into an apartment building with offices and shops, with help from state and city funding. The 430-foot tower is officially known as the Industrial Trust Building. It’s the tallest building in Rhode Island and the most recognizable feature on the Providence skyline. Gov. Dan McKee says the $220 million redevelopment project will reinvigorate downtown Providence and bring the Superman Building “back to life.” Opened in 1928, it resembles the Daily Planet headquarters in the old “Adventures of Superman” TV show.