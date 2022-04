SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Regional food banks are struggling to serve those in need because of food inflation and high gas prices.

The Food Bank for Monterey County have racked up spending to try and accommodate to fill their fleet of trucks that circulate around 37 hundred square miles.

Monterey County also has one of the highest average gas prices in the nation.

