Competency issue raised in Vegas teen-teacher attack case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney raised doubt Tuesday about the competency of a 16-year-old student to face sex assault and attempted murder charges in an after-school attack that left a Las Vegas high school teacher unconscious in her classroom last week. A local judge confirmed the teen faces prosecution as an adult on charges also including first-degree kidnapping that could get him prison for the rest of his life. Defense attorney Paul Adras told the judge he’ll seek a mental evaluation for his client ahead of a May 6 competency hearing. Outside court, Adras acknowledged intense public interest since his client’s arrest last Thursday. Officials say the teacher was hospitalized. The extent of her injuries were not immediately made public.