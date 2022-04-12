Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After being shut out in two of their first four games, the Brewers improved at the plate. But then Williams nearly gave the game away by allowing a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out in the eighth. The right-hander recovered, striking out Chris Owings, Jorge Mateo and pinch-hitter Ryan McKenna to end the inning and keep Milwaukee ahead by a run.