Zelenskyy asks South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged South Korea to provide his country with arms to help it fight against Russia’s military. Zelenskyy made the request in a video address to South Korean lawmakers that came hours after Seoul’s Defense Ministry confirmed it had rejected a Ukrainian request for anti-aircraft weapons during a call between the countries’ defense ministers last week. The ministry cited the South Korean government’s principle of limiting its military help to Ukraine to non-lethal supplies. Zelenskyy said: “If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation.”