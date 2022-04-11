Sri Lanka leader appeals for end to calls for is resignation

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is appealing for an end to protests calling for his resignation over his handling of the worst economic crisis in decades, saying his government is launching a plan to rebuild the country. In a televised speech to the nation, he asked for patience and told the protesters that “every second” spent demonstrating on the streets takes away opportunities to receive crucial foreign currency. Protesters, meanwhile, continued occupying the entrance to the president’s office for a third day Monday demanding his resignation. The country is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt to be repaid over the next five years, of which nearly $7 billion is due this year.