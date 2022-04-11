Seoul: North Korea destroying S Korean-owned golf course

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at its scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in the area. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Tuesday it has confirmed North Korea is demolishing the golf resort in addition to a South Korean-owned floating hotel there. The ministry said it strongly urged North Korea to stop destroying the South Korean facilities. The two Koreas once ran a joint tour program for about 10 years. The project was a rare source of foreign currency for the impoverished North.