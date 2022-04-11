Potentially damaging winds, dust hit parts of Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Unusually gusty winds have been sweeping through parts of Nevada, spurring a dust storm warning in metro Las Vegas. High gusts between 30-40 mph have already been reported Monday around Nellis Air Force Base and areas of greater Las Vegas. High gusts between 30-40 mph (48-64 kph) have already been reported Monday around Nellis Air Force Base and areas of greater Las Vegas. Meanwhile, powerful 60 mph winds have swept into western Nevada. The National Weather Service in Reno anticipates blowing dust cutting down visibility across Pershing, Churchill and Mineral counties. A high wind warning is in effect for the Greater Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden until 8 p.m.