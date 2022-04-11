Man sentenced to 47 years to life for 2014 Hollister murder

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Court sentenced a man Monday to 47 years to life for the 2014 shooting murder of Ariana Zendejas.

Jose Barajas chased a car that had four passengers in it, one being Zendejas who was in the backseat, on August 1, 2014.

At one point Barajas leaned outside the passenger vehicle and fired a handgun at the victim's car which ended up killing Zendejas who was 18 at the time.

Barajas fled to Mexico after the murder but was taken into custody and returned to the US in 2018.

Barajas was found guilty on Jan. 14 on counts of premeditated, willful and deliberate murder of Ariana Zendejas.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder and kidnapping with special enhancements for using a gun.