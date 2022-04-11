Leading Iowa Democrat knocked off US Senate primary ballot

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer’s campaign had substantially complied with Iowa law requiring at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties. However, Beattie said the law requires that each signature be accompanied by the date and some of Finkenauer’s petition signatures didn’t comply, leaving her with too few signatures. Finkenauer might appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.