A tornado emergency has been declared in Little Rock, Arkansas, by the National Weather Service

By Brandon Miller, CNN Meteorologist

A tornado emergency has been declared by the National Weather Service office in Little Rock, Arkansas, for a confirmed large and destructive tornado.

“A large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet at 8:34 p.m. CT. “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!”

The weather service said the tornado was reported by an observer at the air force base.

At 8:19 p.m. CT, the tornado was located over Olmstead, or near Little Rock Air Force Base, moving east at 35 mph, according to the weather service.

The tornado warning is in place until 8:45 CDT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

