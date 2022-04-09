India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has begun offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults but is limiting free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60. India’s Health Ministry says the doses will be available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, and those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities. India has so far vaccinated about 96% of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% have received both shots, according to official data. India’s booster program started in January.