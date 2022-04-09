Hong Kong’s ex-No. 2 official to stand for leadership polls

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee has formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election, entering the race for chief executive viewed by many as Beijing’s preferred candidate. Lee said at an online news conference Saturday that he would stand for the election on May 8 after the Chinese government approved his resignation, which he submitted last week, as the city’s chief secretary for administration. Lee is a staunch advocate of the city’s national security law, which has been used since 2020 to target pro-democracy activists, supporters and media. Experts in the city see a potential administration under Lee as a signal that Beijing could further tighten its grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city.