Windy Weekend Ahead

WEATHER STORY

We will enter a windy, transitional period of weather moving through the weekend with a new ridge building to our southwest, but weather systems passing by to our north. Dry northerly winds over the mountains on Saturday will increase fire danger, even with reduced temperatures. The next system is looking wetter and will be here on Monday. Rain still looks like a good possibility, at least on the coast. Another system could bring rain to the region late next week—possibly on Thursday. All the while, expect gusty northwesterly winds at times.



Air Quality: GOOD TO MODERATE



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas in the south excluding Monterey Bay in effect from 9AM Friday extended until 3AM Saturday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

**Wind Advisory**

…from 5am Saturday to 5pm Sunday for North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,

East Bay Hills.



North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger winds across the higher peaks and ridges.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Overnight: Mostly clear with light offshore winds. Lows will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Patchy low clouds possible on the coast early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and windy with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Winds could get quite gusty, especially over the hills.

Sunday: Another pleasant day with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. Mostly clear skies, with gusty northwesterly winds. Clouds will increase late, ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs won't change much, with mainly 60s along the coast, 70s inland.



Extended: A weather system cools us further and gives us a chance of rain on Monday. Cooler temps are then expected through mid-week. Another system could bring additional rain late in the week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”