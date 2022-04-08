Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

By ADAM SCHRECK and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people. Zelenskyy’s voice rose in anger during his nightly address late Friday, when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime. The strike seemed to shock world leaders. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, an assertion dismissed by Western experts. The attack came as workers elsewhere in the country unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Kyiv.