Teen in troubled district accused of teacher murder attempt

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 16-year-old high school student has been jailed and will be prosecuted as an adult on sex assault and attempted murder charges after attacking a teacher in a classroom after school. Police said Friday the teen met the teacher Thursday to talk about his grades before punching and choking her into unconsciousness. The student fled before he was arrested off-campus. Police say the teacher was treated for multiple injuries. School officials called it an isolated incident. But the nation’s fifth-largest school district has seen a series of violent incidents in recent weeks, prompting administrators and Superintendent Jesus Jara to issue public pleas for calm.