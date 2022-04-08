Man arrested in Sand City for fentanyl after walking into traffic

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police said they arrested a man who was walking into traffic.

The man was crossing four lanes of traffic on foot and was forcing vehicles to stop.

When police asked the suspect why they were in traffic, he responded by saying he was unaware of the vehicles stopping near him.

Police said that he had slow speech, droopy and bloodshot eyes and had a hypodermic needle visible in his front pants pocket.

Officers detained the suspect and he admitted to having fentanyl.

Two rocks wrapped in tinfoil were found on him.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.