Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic has vetoed a Republican-backed measure that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill also would regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. Gov. Andy Beshear issued his veto Friday. He raised doubts about the constitutionality of the bill. And he criticized it for not including exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. State lawmakers will have a chance to override the veto when they reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s legislative session. The abortion measure won overwhelming support in the GOP-dominated legislature.