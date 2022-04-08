Experts set to travel to Ukraine to identify the war’s dead

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia’s invasion. Authorities in Kyiv have reached out to the International Commission on Missing Persons to help it put names to bodies that might otherwise remain anonymous amid the fog of war. The group’s Director-General said Friday that a team, made up of a forensic pathologist, forensic archeologist and an expert on collecting DNA samples from bodies and from families to cross-match, is expected to travel to Ukraine early next week.