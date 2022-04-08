Skip to Content
Browns re-signing safety Ronnie Harrison with 1-year deal

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Safety Ronnie Harrison is coming back to the Cleveland Browns for at least another season. His agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the team and free agent agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons. Harrison has shown flashes of being a productive player, but the 24-year-old has also been prone to mistakes. He made 11 starts and played in 12 games last season, but was also inactive for three games.

Associated Press

