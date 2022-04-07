US prosecutors accuse Japan-based crime gang in drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four men associated with a Japan-based crime syndicate known as “yakuza” have been charged with trying to negotiate a deal to exchange high-powered weapons for drugs with an undercover U.S. agent. The men were arrested earlier this week in Manhattan after a sting operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecutors said Thursday the DEA agent infiltrated the organization by posing as an arms dealer eager to trade surface-to-air missiles for drugs destined for New York City. The defendants made initial appearances in federal court in Manhattan, where they were ordered held without bail.