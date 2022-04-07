Trial is ordered for 59 in deadly collapse of Genoa bridge

ROME (AP) — A judge in Genoa has ordered all 59 defendants to stand trial for the 2018 deadly collapse of a heavily used highway bridge in that Italian port city. Forty-three people were killed when a large section of the Morandi Bridge broke off on Aug. 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy’s biggest vacation holidays. Italy state TV reported Thursday from the Genoa courthouse that the trial will begin on July 7. Charges include multiple manslaughter and making false statements. Among those to be tried is the former CEO of the company that manages many Italian highways and bridges. The span broke apart during a storm, sending cars and trucks plunging into dry riverbed below.