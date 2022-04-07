Soledad Police looking for missing teen

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they are looking for a 16-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Police said Jacob Klemme left his home in Soledad and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Officers, investigators, and his family are currently trying to find him.

He was last seen wearing dark grey pajama bottoms with white skulls and a light grey shirt that says USA.

Klemme has blue eyes, blond hair, weighs 135 pounds and is 5'10.

Klemme has no cell phone or any social media accounts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant Lionel Munguia at (831) 233-5158.

If you see him call 911.