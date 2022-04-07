Skip to Content
Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn to retire in May

Throughout her 24-year career in the fire service, Chief Vaughn has been influential in her profession, serving as a board member and treasurer with the California Chiefs Training Section, member of the Women in the Fire Service.
City of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn has announced her retirement after taking over as chief on September 4 of 2020.

Vaughn said her retirement date is May 8 of 2022.

"This is a bittersweet moment," shares Chief Vaughn. "As I started in the fire service, I never envisioned myself as Fire Chief for this great city. I will take many lifelong memories and friendships with me as I transition into this next chapter of my life. It has truly been an honor to serve Salinas and our Fire Department for the last 22 years."

She has spent 22 years servicing the Salinas Community and rose through the ranks from Firefighter, Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief, and Interim Fire Chief leading to her appointment as Chief of the SFD.

