Proposed California bill would allow non-citizens to become peace officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION)-- A new bill is aiming to allow non-citizens to become police officers in California.

SB 960 aims to expand eligibility for peace officers.

"This bill would remove the provision that requires peace officers to either be a citizen of the United States or be a permanent resident who is eligible for and has applied for citizenship, and would make conforming changes," the bill text states. It would also change the law prohibiting those who are not citizens from joining the California Highway Patrol.

The bill does not explicitly state that eligibility would only be expanded to legal immigrants. However, federal law already requires that any noncitizen seeking employment in the United States must be authorized to work in the country by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

SB 960, authored by Sen. Nancy Skinner of the East Bay, says the bill aims to help with officer recruitment and retention challenges.

The bill was last read at a March 22 Senate Public Safety Committee hearing. The reading states that the bill has support from the California Police Chief's Association and the California Public Defender’s Association.

However, the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association, Peace Officers’ Research Association of California, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have all voiced opposition.

Three other states currently have no citizenship requirements for peace officers: Colorado, Vermont, and West Virginia.

KION's Lisa Principi looks into support and opposition for the bill tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.