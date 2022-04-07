Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice

By HILARY POWELL and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers erupted in cheers after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson is the high court’s first Black female justice. Many inside and outside Washington celebrated her confirmation by a vote of 53 to 47. Barack and Michelle Obama were among those celebrating. The former first lady wrote on Twitter that “I can’t help but feel a sense of pride.” The former president called it “a great day for America, and a proud moment in our history.” Jackson will take her seat on the Supreme Court this summer following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.