Man and three juveniles arrested for participation in criminal street gang in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested four males for participation in a criminal street gang.

During a traffic stop at 3 p.m on Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a vehicle after two traffic infractions on San Benito Street and Third Street, according to law officials.

The deputy observed a gang insignia in the vehicle and requested a second unit response.

A man and three male juveniles were in the vehicle and would not provide identification.

The four males were taken out of the vehicle and given a pat search to locate potential weapons.

A deputy said they found a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 in one of the juvenile's waistbands.

A knife and ski mask were also found and the deputy on the scene said "this activity that was interrupted was indicative the four males were potentially planning to commit a felonious crime."

All four males were arrested after the traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Ramiro Martin Perez and he was arrested for driving without a license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the juveniles was charged with possession of a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

All four suspects were charged with participating in a criminal street gang.