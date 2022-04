MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a good samaritan rescued two girls who were drowning.

Just after 3 p.m., a girl went swimming at Salinas State Beach and got sucked out.

Her friend tried to help her and went in and also got swept up.

A person saw them and picked them both up.

Both girls are okay but were taken to the hospital according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.