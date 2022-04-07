Germany lawmakers weigh compulsory COVID shots for over 60s

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are debating whether to require all people aged 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Thursday’s debate is about a compromise solution the government hopes will receive a parliamentary majority. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his health minister had originally called for a vaccine mandate to apply to all adults in Germany, but some government lawmakers and most of the opposition have balked at the idea. The center-right Union bloc has proposed preparing a vaccine register to determine who has received a shot, but opposes a requirement to get one. The far-right Alternative for Germany party objects to any mandate and wants the existing vaccine requirement for health workers repealed.