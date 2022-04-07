German ex-officials file war crimes complaint against Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Two former German government ministers have submitted a criminal complaint with federal prosecutors seeking the opening of a war crimes probe against Russian officials over the conflict in Ukraine. The complaint cites German laws allowing prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad to bring those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine to justice. Germany’s application of the rule of ‘universal jurisdiction’ led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity earlier this year. The 140-page criminal complaint targets not just the Russian leadership of President Vladimir Putin and his security council, but also numerous members of the Russian military.