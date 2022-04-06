Spain PM in Morocco to mend ties after Western Sahara shift

By JOSEPH WILSON and TARIK EL BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is set to meet with Moroccan King Mohammed VI during a two-day visit to Rabat that promises to mark an easing of diplomatic tensions centered on Morocco’s disputed region of Western Sahara. Relations were damaged last April when Morocco was angered by Spain allowing the leader of the pro-independence movement for Western Sahara to receive medical treatment. They only improved when Sánchez sent a letter to King Mohammed last month saying that Spain backed Morocco’s plan to give more autonomy to the territory as long it remains under its grip. That has angered many in Spain and Western Sahara’s ally, Algeria. Sánchez was to dine with King Mohammed Thursday.