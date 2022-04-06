Police officer shot in face; Suspect dies in hospital

By WCCO Staff

ROSEVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the face in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is dead after he allegedly fired roughly 100 rounds in the span of an hour.

Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at homes. When officers arrived, they “immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds,” according to Roseville Chief Erika Scheider.

The suspect moved around a wooded area in the residential neighborhood, and during the altercation, a Roseville officer was struck in the face by gunfire. The officer is in their third year with Roseville police, and is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

At roughly 8:30 p.m., another Roseville officer found the suspect and fired their weapon. The suspect, a 53-year-old man who lived in the area, was taken to the hospital but died soon after. Scheider, during a press conference on Wednesday, would not confirm whether the suspect killed themselves or was killed by the Roseville officer’s gunfire.

During the hour-long encounter, Scheider said the suspect fired roughly 100 rounds at officers and at nearby homes. She added the suspect had a history of mental health calls with Roseville police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation and are working to collect evidence from a crime scene that stretches roughly three blocks. All Roseville police officers were wearing body cameras, and the footage has been handed over to the BCA, Scheider said.

The suspect’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

