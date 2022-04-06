Malaysia searches for 4 Europeans lost during dive training

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities are searching for four Europeans including two teenagers who disappeared during diving training off a southern island. The divers are a 46-year-old British man, a 14-year-old British boy, an 18-year-old French woman and a 35-year-old woman from Norway. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the four went missing while diving at an island off the coastal town of Mersing in southern Johor state. The search began immediately Wednesday afternoon before being halted for the night. The search resumed early Thursday.