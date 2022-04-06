LEADING OFF: Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves

By The Associated Press

Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves open at home against the Cincinnati Reds, raising a banner without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. Los Angeles is among 16 teams that won’t start until Friday.