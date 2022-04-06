Jayhawks soaking in celebration of national title run

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — The National Champions, the Kansas Jayhawks, are back in Lawrence and gearing up for a parade. Thousands of fans filled the west side of the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

After the team’s flight touched down in Topeka, they rode a bus to the stadium. The crowd inside roared when Kansas Head Coach Bill Self and the team walked to the center off the football field carrying the NCAA National Championship trophy.

The Jayhawks wore pieces of the net they cut down following their comeback victory to clinch the title defeating North Carolina 72-69 in the National Championship game.

“When I heard Ochai got MOP (Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament), I immediately found David (McCormack) and said, ‘You should be a co-MOP,” Kansas Head Coach Bill Self said. “I want you to have is this and wear this around your neck out of here.”

McCormack wore what was left of the net around his neck Tuesday.

One by one, eight Jayhawks thanked the crowd Tuesday. “

Y’all always supported us. Night in and night out. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson said. “I love y’all. This means so much to us, but it means so much more bringing it back to y’all.”

The Jayhawks came back from a 15-point deficit to bring home Self’s second national championship.

“I would say thank you, thank you, thank you for winning,” KU student Sakkyra King said. “I feel like part of KU history because of what they accomplished.”

“It’s been a tough journey. Ups and downs but everybody stuck together,” Kansas guard Remy Martin said. “This is what Jayhawks basketball is all about bringing a National Championship back to you guys. Thank you.”

Ochai Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. David McCormack was named to the All-NCAA Tournament Team.

“Congrats you guys made history.,” KU fan Matilda Anderson said. “I’m going to remember this forever.”

“We do this all for you. We can’t thank you enough. RockChalk till I die,” Kansas forward David McCormack said.

“We’ve had ups and downs this season with a really special team and coaching staff,” Kansas Guard Ochai Agbaji said. “Couldn’t be more thankful. When I made my decision to come back, this is how I envisioned it.”

“We came here to put a banner up in those rafters and that’s exactly what we did baby,” Kansas guard Chris Teahan said.

Coach Self spoke after the welcome home celebration. “

This is why you go to a school like Kansas,” Self said. “There is no guarantee that these things will happen but there is always a chance. To punch the ticket twice is pretty special.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.