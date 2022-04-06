Increasing negative human interactions with seal pups along Central Coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seal pupping season is underway and the Marine Mammal Center has documented a disturbing increase in negative human interactions at Santa Cruz and Monterey County beaches.

From dragging seals by their flippers back to the water, poking animals with sticks, to trying to take a selfie, incidents like these have been on the rise.

“We actually just had a case in Santa Cruz of a public person grabbing an elephant seal pup by the head and actually dragging that animal back to the water. Unfortunately, that public person was bit by the animal," said Morgan Fisher, Operations Coordinator with The Marine Mammal Center.

Not only is it dangerous for people, but it's extremely stressful and detrimental to the health of the pups.

"Unfortunately, if a harbor seal mom sees her pup near humans, they do scare off very easily and will actually abandon that pup,” added Fisher.

The Marine Mammal Center says incidents between human and seal pups have actually doubled from 2020 to 2021.

"The Marine Mammal Center actually responds to animals 600 miles of the California coast and the most common areas, the hot spots of this human interaction is actually in Monterey and Santa Cruz," Fisher.

The uptick in disturbances is something even locals, volunteers, and seal enthusiasts have noticed.

"The fence is here for a reason. For some reason, people are climbing over the fence deciding that they want to go down on the beach or just walk around. This is a highly protected area. We've got protected mammals down here that are not allowed to be disturbed whatsoever," expressed Kathy Nolet, Bay Net Volunteer.

It's not just people, noise can also have a negative effect, like the construction near the Fifth Street Rookery in Pacific Grove, an area where seal moms tend to return year after year to give birth.

"Normally they would be there at this time. But because of the road work that's going on, they have not come to that beach" mentioned Kim Aikman, Docent and Harbor Seal Colony documenter.

These man-made disturbances can cause seals to stress and give birth early, or miscarry.

"We've had some premature births happening. We had three that did not make it at the beginning of the season, but we've had some since," said Aikman.

Last year there were 72 pups born around the Pacific Grove area, so far this year that number has been 11, which was until about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"Number 12 was just born to a seal named Tornado," Aikman

If you think an animal might be in distress, Marine Mammal Center says do not take matters into your own hands, instead, call their hotline (415) 289-SEAL, so trained professionals can respond.