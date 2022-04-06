Hearing Friday for Nevada man jailed in kidnapping, killing

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old Fernley woman last month is scheduled to go before a judge Friday to be arraigned on the murder charge and determine whether he should be held in jail without bail until trial. Lyon County prosecutors filed an amended complaint Tuesday charging Troy Driver of Fallon with first-degree murder, kidnapping, destroying evidence and other charges in the death of Naomi Irion of Fernley. He’s been jailed on $750,000 bail in Fernley since he was arrested March 25 for kidnapping. Irion’s body was found four days later in a remote, high-desert grave just across the Churchill County line.