Baseball for brunch: New Sunday morning games on Peacock

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and NBC agreed to a new Sunday morning package of broadcast streams that will start at 11:30 a.m. and noon EDT. The deal that requires all other big league games on those days to be scheduled to start no earlier than 1:30 p.m. The package announced starts May 8, with the Chicago White Sox at the Boston Red Sox. That game will be broadcast by NBC in addition to being streamed on Peacock. All other games will be available only on Peacock. The first six games are to start at 11:30 a.m. and the remainder at noon.