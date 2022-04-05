Vols’ Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA draft, hires agent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers. Chandler announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. He said he’s humbled to be so close to a lifelong dream. Chandler came to Tennessee as the top-rated point guard in the class of 2021. He helped lead the Vols to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 43 years and a No. 5 ranking. The Vols lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Chandler led Tennessee in scoring, starting all 34 games played.