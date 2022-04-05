Sheriff’s looking for suspect who fired shot at driver on Highway 1 in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 1 in Watsonville on Monday at around 1:20 p.m.

A victim was driving southbound in a black 2008 Lexus sedan near the Main Street exit when a shot was fired into his car, according to law officials.

The bullet barely missed the victim and instead hit the rear window.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark grey, 2015-2017, Honda Civic sedan with dark tinted windows.

The suspect continued southbound on Highway 1 going towards Monterey County.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective McClure at 831-454-7642.