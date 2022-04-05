Nurse indicted in custody death, no indictment for officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a nurse on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2019 death of a Black man at at a North Carolina jail, but declined to indict five former detention officers involved in the incident. News outlets report Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill confirmed that Michelle Heughins, who worked as a nurse at the jail, was indicted Monday in John Neville’s death. O’Neill says he’s disappointed in the outcome and prosecutors will meet with investigators and Neville’s family before deciding on any further action. Body camera videos showed him yelling “I can’t breathe!” as he was restrained. An attorney for Heughins says her client will be fully vindicated at trial.