MLB players gave $50,000 to minor leaguers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The union for Major League Baseball players gave $50,000 to their ununionized minor league counterparts. The payment was made in November 2021, according to the annual financial disclosure dated March 31 and filed by the Major League Baseball Players Association with the U.S. Labor Department. The union paid $2.2 million in 2021 to Winston & Strawn, the law firm of Jeffrey Kessler. The firm was retained to represent the union in the grievance against MLB over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a case that was dropped last month as part of a five-year labor contract running until December 2026.