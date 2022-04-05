Matsuyama returns to Masters, enjoying perks of a champion

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The introduction differs slightly from tournament to tournament though the general theme never changes. “The defending Masters champion.” Some version of those words have been what Hideki Matsuyama has heard on the first tee of whatever tournaments he’s played over the last year. Last week at the Valero Texas Open the words seemed to resonate differently because that’s when Matsuyama realized that his reign as Masters champion is about to end.