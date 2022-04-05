Skip to Content
Marina Police revamp patrols with electric bicycle

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Marina Police Department has revamped its bicycle program with the addition of two electric bikes.

"Bikes can be used in large crowd situations, and with our bicycle paths and open areas, they can get to some areas faster than a patrol car. Bikes are also very quiet and can be used to patrol areas that may have seen an increase in car thefts and break-ins," Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto said, "These new electric bicycles are well suited for our beach city to ensure the safety of both tourists and the Marina Community. Our officers were very excited to get the new bikes, it was like a holiday present for grown adults, something they enjoy while adding a tool to provide a safer community for all."

Photo courtesy of Marina Police Department.

