Man stabs his dad to death after he refuses to pay for groceries, police say

By Dani Birzer

MESA, Arizona (KPHO) — Police say a man was arrested on Friday after admitting to officers he stabbed his father to death in his Mesa apartment after a trip to the grocery store. Court documents say that around 2 a.m. Friday, somebody called 911 because they were concerned about 43-year-old Jason Todd Jeschor and his father since they weren’t answering their phones. The person told officers that Jeschor’s father had gone to meet his son at his apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road to take Jeschor grocery shopping Thursday afternoon, but he never came home. They also told officers that Jeschor had schizophrenia and was off of his medication.

Officers arrived at the apartment and Jeschor opened the door with a knife on his waistband, which police immediately took away, court paperwork said. He was then taken into custody. According to court documents, Jeschor told officers that his father was in the bathroom and that “he wasn’t doing well.” Jeschor told an officer that he believed his father and another person were threatening him and that his father was dead, according to court paperwork.

According to court documents, when asked what happened to his dad, Jeschor told officers, “I killed him.” Jeschor told police that his dad had taken him to the grocery store but when his debit card was declined, his father refused to pay. When the two returned to Jeschor’s apartment, he said that he stabbed his dad with a “homemade spear-like object” and then several times in the neck with a switchblade knife in the dining room area, according to court documents. The knife was the same one that was in his waist when officers arrived at the apartment.

According to police, Jeschor moved his father’s body and cleaned up the blood. Investigators said they found the “spear-like object” and cleaning supplies with blood on them. Court documents say that Jeschor did not admit any remorse for his actions and said that he believed the murder was justified, although he did not give a reason why. Jeschor was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

