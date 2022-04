SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Jose Police said they arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old female on March 24.

At around 3 p.m. Boykin attacked a female near Steinbeck Elementary school in San Jose.

Witnesses stopped and aided the victim and called 911.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County jail for multiple felonies including sexual assault.