Kuwait’s government resigns as political crisis intensifies

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s government has resigned, just months after its formation, opening up new uncertainty. The tiny country grapples with a worsening political crisis that has blocked critical economic and social reforms. State-run KUNA news agency says Kuwait’s prime minister submitted the Cabinet’s resignation to the crown prince on Tuesday, ahead of a no-confidence vote in Parliament later this week that sought to remove him from office. It marks Kuwait’s third collective government resignation in the past year and a half. A host of new faces, including some picks to appease opposition blocs, had been appointed to ministerial posts in December, with their resignation now reflecting their failure to make reforms.